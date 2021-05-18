God will punish anyone involved in monye rituals - Quamina MP

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Top Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Ato Quamina Amonoo affectionately called Quamina MP has reigned curses on anyone who kills humans for riches.



Quamina MP who has been warming the hearts of many Ghanaians with back-to-back hit songs stressed it’s evil to think of killing your brother because of money.



In an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9fm, Quamina MP indicates God will punish anyone who takes their fellow human to a ritualist.



According to the “Wiase Y3d3” hitmaker, the youth of today should cultivate the habit of working hard to make their own money and desist from resorting to dubious means to make money.



He was responding to a question asked by the host about his take on the Kasoa ritual killing.



Watch video below:



