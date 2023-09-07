God should kill me if Dr. Bawumia becomes president of Ghana – Oboy Siki

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Controversial actor, Nana Kofi Agyemang, popularly known as Oboy Siki has said that God should take his life if Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes the president of Ghana.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia does not have the caliber to be the leader of the nation considering his performance as the vice president and the hardship Ghanaians are grappling with.



His comment comes on the back of the withdrawal of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen from the race citing the assault on his agent in the North East region.



Speaking in an interview with GHPage TV on Wednesday, August 6, 2023, Oboy Siki stated that there is no way Dr. Bawumia will ever assume the seat of the presidency if he wins the bid to become the flagbearer of the NPP.



“It will never happen that Dr. Bawumia would become the president of Ghana. I can foresee what will happen in the future and I know this won't happen, if it comes to pass, God should kill me. Even my friends tell me I should say that if Bawumia wins, I will leave the country to settle in Cote d’Ivoire or somewhere else,” he noted.



The controversial actor added that the predicament Ghanaians are facing is worrying yet there are people in government who are benefitting and enriching themselves.



“Even though we [Ghanaians] are suffering and going through some hard times, there are people who are enjoying it. I think that what is happening [Dr. Bawumia likely to win NPP flagbearership race] should not be exaggerated for certain things to happen because it is normal,” Oboy Siki added.



Background



Bawumia is expected to compete with Dr. Afriyie Akoto, Kennedy Agyapong and Francis Addai-Nimo in the NPP presidential primaries.



Although Alan Kyerematen was supposed to be part of the contest having secured a spot in the top five after the Super Delegate Conference, the leading member of the party has withdrawn from the contest.



Alan cited the intimidation of delegates in the recently held Super Delegates conference among others as some of the reasons that have informed his decision to drop out of the race.



The announcement confirmed earlier reports that the former Trade Minister planned on stepping down when he scheduled a press conference this afternoon.



That press conference was later postponed until a press statement was released a few minutes afterward to officially confirm the decision of Alan.



It is unclear what Alan will do in the near future. There are unconfirmed reports he could explore the possibility of running as an independent candidate ahead of the 2024 General Elections.



Alan came third in the Super Delegates Congress, behind Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.



