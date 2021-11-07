God sent me with favour and anointing, I am gifted - Abena Korkor

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Abena Korkor goes to church after apology



• Abena Korkor thanks Gideon Danso for the word



• She was forgiven by Nana Aba after showing up on TV show



Media personality, Nana Abena Korkor, has said God sent her with favour and anointing.



In what seems to have been a reference to the sermon she heard at church today, she also took time to thank Prophet Gideon Danso, the Leader of the Empowerment Worship Center.



These affirmations made by Abena Korkor on her Instagram page, come right after she rendered an apology to Nana Aba Anamoah on the United Showbiz show on UTV.



"God sent me with favor and anointing. I am GIFTED. Thank you for the word @gideondanso_ @empowermentworshipcentre,” she wrote on instagram.





Abena Korkor had claimed that two New Patriotic Party NPP members have been sleeping with GHOne’s Serwaa Amihere, with an earlier claim saying that TV presenter, Kojo Yankson, had also been sleeping with Nana Aba Anamoah.



But during the Saturday, November 6, 2021, show, Abena Korkor showed up in the studios unannounced to render an apology, and to which Nana Aba stated that she held no grudges against her.



“She has apologised and I can’t pretend to not hear her. I have absolutely nothing against her. She has spewed a lot of lies about me and I’m glad she saw it. She will always remain a special human being to me,” Nana Aba said.





