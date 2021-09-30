God says you should manage your anger - Meosha to Ayisha Modi

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Moesha Boduong has delivered a message sent from God to talent manager, Ayisha Modi, popularly known as 'She loves Stonebwoy', admonishing her to guide her utterances and also manage her anger.



In a leaked audio making rounds on social media, a voice alleged to be that of Moesha, in a phone conversation with Ayisha Modi, sent a word of advice to the latter.



Moesha has been away for months following her divine encounter with God.



The actress, previously referred to as 'Accra Slay Queen,' was best known for her lavish lifestyle and curvaceous body, which she admitted to having enhanced.



Moesha has thanked Ayisha for the love and support demonstrated in her times of trouble.



"Ayisha, thank you so much. I wanted to make you laugh. I know you've been praying for me, God bless you. May He give you knowledge and wisdom. Solomon asked for wisdom and God gave him everything.



"God is telling me to inform you to manage your anger. You have a big heart for others but manage your anger. Relax even when someone offends you, calm down. Do you know why you are always aggressive, it's because you love everybody the same way so when you don't expect them to do things the way you want, then your heart gets hurt... you and I haven't fought over daddy, I said no no, you didn't take your time. You should have taken your time to explain to me. Have patience when commenting on issues about me. You can talk about me to generate talks around you, but just be patient and explain to people," said the actress.



Ayisha Modi in a series of posts on Instagram has attacked some friends of the actress including Afia Schwarzenegger and Tracey Boakye who she claims have been peddling lies about Moesha.



She has vowed to expose their evil plans.



The actress has, however, pleaded with Ayisha to ignore any negative news about her adding that she should instead pray for such people.



"You can record a video of yourself, seated with your legs crossed, and smiles on your face... don't attack those who gossip about me. Just leave everything to God. Tell them that God has saved your daughter, so they shouldn't gossip about her, she will soon come and start doing the work of God and when she comes we will both do God's work. Just tell them that," Moesha added.





