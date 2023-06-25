God’s punishment awaits Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson over abortion – Oboy Siki

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com.gh

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki is of the view that Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie and his actress ex-lover Yvonne Nelson will not go unpunished by God for aborting a baby back in 2010.



Sarkodie has come under public ridicule after actress Yvonne Nelson in her book “I am not Yvonne Nelson” revealed that he impregnated her and she had to abort the baby because the musician who claimed he was living under his mother’s roof was not ready for kids.



Reacting to this on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Oboy Skiki cursed Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson saying God will punish them for aborting a baby.



Oboy Siki also insisted that to the best of his knowledge, abortion was evil hence it should never be encouraged regardless of the situation.



“God will punish both of them. I stand with one position and my position is that abortion is evil but Ghanaians have taken it normal”, Oboy Siki said adding that, it is foolishness on the part of Sarkodie to do that.

“You knew you were going to be big so you have aborted a human being. That is why I say they are foolish, they have no brains”, Oboy Siki stressed.