'God’s mercy shone on us' - Tima Kumkum celebrates a week of married life

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular TV presenter Tima Kumkum’s wedding, went viral on social media last week. A week on, she has taken to social media to thank God for his providence.



In a Facebook post on Saturday, July 22, 2023; she shared photos and videos from the event with the caption reading thus:



"A week ago today God’s mercy shone on us . A very big thank to @royalcouturegh for all our outfits , indeed they over did themselves for us to look perfect."



She then made a long list of the different service providers who were instrumental in the preparations and the event proper.



Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly known as Tima Kumkum, married Mr. Dominic Duodu in a simple traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, July 13, 2023.



Interesting scenes such as the heavy rains that nearly disrupted the event was discussed on social media.







