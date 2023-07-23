You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 23Article 1810148

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'God’s mercy shone on us' - Tima Kumkum celebrates a week of married life

Tima Kumkum and her husband

Popular TV presenter Tima Kumkum’s wedding, went viral on social media last week. A week on, she has taken to social media to thank God for his providence.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, July 22, 2023; she shared photos and videos from the event with the caption reading thus:

"A week ago today God’s mercy shone on us . A very big thank to @royalcouturegh for all our outfits , indeed they over did themselves for us to look perfect."

She then made a long list of the different service providers who were instrumental in the preparations and the event proper.

Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly known as Tima Kumkum, married Mr. Dominic Duodu in a simple traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Interesting scenes such as the heavy rains that nearly disrupted the event was discussed on social media.





