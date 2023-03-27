God’s gifts are for saving lives – Rose Adjei

Entertainment of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanian gospel songstress, Rose Adjei says talents are not given for personal recognition, but rather to save the lives of people who need to be saved.



The gospel musician in an interview on Happy 98.9FM’s Evening Drive with host Akua Sika believes that there are tons of people who need to be saved and have been destined to be saved by talented individuals.



“I believe that when God gives you a talent, it is not for you and your family or you and your household; God wants to use you as a channel with your talent to save lives,” Rose explained.



The ‘Agya Pa’ hitmaker reminiscing on the beginning of her career as both a secular and gospel backing vocalist said, all were tireless efforts to get her voice heard in the industry. “I really wanted people to know the gift I have, so I started backing for gospel musicians and secular musicians, but I did not back for any song that had profane content,” she noted as how far she went just to make an impact in the lives of many.