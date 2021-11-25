God revealed to me that my YouTube handler was stealing my money – Patience Nyarko

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Popular Ghanaian gospel singer, Patience Nyarko, has disclosed how she exposed and sacked one of her employers who was secretly stealing from her.



Patience said she received a revelation from God that one of her team members was stealing most of the proceeds from her YouTube channel.



Speaking in an interview with Onua FM, the ‘Obinyaneme’ hitmaker said she was content with the chicken change given to her until she realized that the proceeds from her channel was worth more than that.



“I gave this aggregator my YouTube channel to manage. He was giving me chicken change. I was very happy not knowing I was earning more than that. I prayed to God for support, and he revealed that someone is owing me in a dream. I told my boss about it. We pushed this person, and he gave me a code to monitor my works. I was surprised, I am even tearing up. People are very wicked. The accumulated money was more than 15,000 dollars. I took my money back. God will judge this person. You can’t make me your target. No!” Patience Nyarko detailed.



The gospel singer said most Ghanaians should blame themselves for the high unemployment rate in the country.



"We always blame President Akufo-Addo or Ex-President Mahama for our woes. Ask yourself, what are you also doing to your brother or sister? People are duping people. We should blame ourselves. This particular person is in this industry. I am sending a strong warning to you. You are not the only insane one around. Sake of the fear of God, I've kept my cool," Patience added.








