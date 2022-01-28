God puts me through the worst - Tonto Dikeh

Entertainment of Friday, 28 January 2022

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is still in a state of mourning as indicated by a recent post shared on her Instagram page.



The actress who has been offline for a while now noted that she doesn't have the words to properly describe the pain she is feeling at the moment.



The woman who was said to have raised Tonto died on January 16, 2022.



In her recent post, Tonto stated that it is sad to say God loves seeing his best soldiers by his side.



She equally prayed to the Lord to grant every mourning family the strength to grow above the pain they are feeling.



In her words: "I can’t describe the pain I feel. Not just for a loss but for the gap btw childhood and the future!! It’s sad to say God loves to see his BEST soldiers by his right side than here… May God give every grieving family the strength to grow above their pain!!"



Concluding the post, the mother of one noted that God puts her through the worse while forgetting that she’s only human. The actress deactivated the comment section of the post.



