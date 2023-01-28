God is the only third party accepted in marriages – Counsellor Adumatta

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: etvghana.com

Renowned Counsellor, Kwaku Adumatta, has advised married couples against involving third parties in their marriages.



According to him, marriage doesn’t need a third party because it is a covenant between the couple and God, “hence the only third party allowed into the marriage is God.”



Speaking to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s ‘Nsem Pii’ show, Counsellor Adumatta said, “That covenant is between those who have become one and God, so although you’re three, in actual sense you’re two. And if marriage is a covenant, then God should be the only third party getting involved.”



Moving on, he added that we also need to understand that once anyone is married, they must forsake all others except their partner.



“This I have studied and realized is the only marriage vow that doesn’t change over the years. This vow basically means that you won’t allow any third party into your marriage. If you don’t forsake all others you’ll have a problem,” he explained.



However, he stated that people like the father, mother and siblings are known as natural third parties meaning, “naturally they have a stake and role in the marriage but that aspect needs to be managed well.”



It all depends on how you play the role because if you’re not careful and draw the line, they will come in like they own your marriage,” he said.