God is the only one who can fix the country - Diana Asamoah

Monday, 19 July 2021

Gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has waded into the #FixTheCountry saga admonishing Ghanaians to look to God.



The musician opined that it is "only God who can fix the country."



On Monday’s edition of ‘Akuko Abon’ a dawn prayer programme on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said the organizers should look to God in fixing the country.



She believes with God all things are possible and as a people, we have to understand and seek his face in all times of trouble.



She said we need to trust in the Lord with all our hearts and desist from relying on our own understanding or men.



She insisted that "when the organizers trust in God and seek His face, they would get what they are asking for."



FixTheCountry started a social media campaign.



It has turned into a full-fledged movement led by young Ghanaians calling for better living conditions, better opportunities, accountable leadership, and zero tolerance to corruption.



Government communicators had also countered with another campaign Fix Yourselves First.



However, the campaign was slammed and the government officials who launched the campaign apologised.



In June this year, the Ghana Police Service advised the public not to honour any invitation to participate in a demonstration organized by conveners of the #FixTheCountry.



The police made the call in a statement on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.



Their advice came a Supreme Court ruling that quashed an earlier order they secured from a High Court to restrain the protestors from staging a demonstration.



They argued that the ruling by the court did not conclude their litigation with the conveners of the protest at the High Court, as the substantive case will be heard on June 14, 202.



However, they recently allowed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to organize a ‘March for Justice’ demonstration through which they petitioned the presidency asking President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to revisit the Justice Emile Short Commission report on the Ayawaso West Wuogon incident.



The campaigners of the #FixTheCountry have set August 4, 2021, as a day for their long-awaited demonstration.



They have already organized one successfully outside the shores of Ghana and are optimistic the one in Ghana would be massive.