‘God has nothing to do with award schemes, nor is it evil for a gospel musician to be nominated’ – Piesie

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther has reacted to the views of some Christians that getting nominated in an award scheme such as the VGMAs is not godly.







The musician argued that there was nothing wrong with that, and Christians should rather support such nominees to win when nominated.







She believes that gospel musicians should be proud to be involved in such schemes if they do not promote things that are contrary to their faith.







"Being nominated was a good thing,” she said. It is on Earth, but in a good way. If you are nominated, it will catapult your ministry to new heights. There is nothing wrong with a gospel musician receiving an award nomination. They are people who do not understand, but I believe that people will gradually come to understand these things.”







She went on to say that some even went so far as to say that the scheme was between the devil and God, saying, “This has nothing to do with God.” God has nothing to do with it. There was no way the other side could have won if God had been present. But God has nothing to do with it. We should accept that it is being done to reward outstanding musicians, and no one should be concerned that Christians are involved.







Christians should be proud to support Christians who have been nominated for office. Surprisingly, Christians are the ones who discourage nominated Christians. If the scheme does not require you to consult a magician or someone who practices voodoo, we have nothing to worry about.”