God has cursed us with bad leaders – Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Actress Yvonne Nelson believes Ghana did something wrong and hence God is punishing the country with bad leaders.



According to her, over the years, the country has not been blessed with leaders who care for the plight of the people.



She believes that if God forgives the country, he will bless her with leaders who are genuine and ready serve for the betterment of the country.



Her prayer request which was made known in a tweet said “Whatever we did wrong,,,, God pls. Whatever our ancestors did wrong, pls. We are tiiiiired! FORGIVE US. This wickedness must end! Change our hearts…….give us HONEST leaders who will move this continent forward pls. Amen”.



Yvonne Nelson is one of the few female celebrities who seek for accountability from the leaders in the country.



She has in the past led a demonstration to drum home the need for the government to fix 'dumsor' during the administration of John Dramani Mahama.





