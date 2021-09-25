God gave me an emotional experience this year - Selly Galley

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Actress and television host, Selly Galley-Fiawoo, has celebrated her birthday with a special message to God for restoring her faith and also blessing her in the "most beautiful way".



Today, September 25, 2021, marks the 34th birthday of the wife of singer, Steven Fiawoo, popular known as Praye Tietia.



To mark this year's 'Sellybration', the actress has released stunning photos on her social media pages with a heartfelt message to her maker.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb, Selly revealed all the challenges she had to endure and how God came in to answer her prayers.



"Highly emotional today. God restored my faith, my hope, my courage and my trust in Him. I lost it all at a point in my life this year. Hmm. There is a God up in the heavens! He’s got us and knows what’s best. Believe it! + 1 IT’S A SELLYBRATION! #queenofseptembeter #septembertoremember," she informed her 851,000 followers on Instagram.



In a separate post, the TV personality wrote: "This year I encountered God. In the most beautiful way you can imagine. He gave me such an emotional experience. It was joy, and sorrow. And then more joy when I finally understood His way. I pray everyday to have the courage to be able to share my amazing miracle, the timing and my entire story. How God decided to show off with me. To show me He exists. The things He can do is beyond comprehension. And I know He’ll lead the way when the time is just right for me to share to inspire. I turn a year older today. And I just want you to pray with me, to Thank Jehovah for His favour on my life and my family. Indeed there is a God!"



Reports indicate that Selly Galley and her husband welcomed a child this year.



This explained her long absence from social media, however, the couple are yet to officially announce the latest addition to their family.





