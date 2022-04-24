God does not hate divorce

LifeStyle of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: Counselor Adofoli

Many people have tagged me as a campaigner for Divorce, others claim that I am causing people to sin against God by leaving their marriages because of abuse. Some went to the extent of saying I am denying them access to heaven. Sorry if you feel that way, I empathize with you but you need to be educated. There are lots of misinformation on Marriage and Divorce going on and that is also a cause for the abuse going on.



You need to understand that God didn't institute a dysfunctional Marriage. He didn't put unhealthy people together as a married couple. If He did, He wouldn’t have said until death do them apart. It would rather have been until murder do them apart. The Marriage God instituted was the safest relationship on earth. Full of love, respect and intimacy, a place where family is made, babies or humans are birthed.



It’s never a scary institution filled with fear, hate and abuse. It’s not where life is taken. The standard for marriage is so high that when you enter, there is no exit. That is why Divorce was not part of the marriage God instituted. There are marriages instituted by men in the name of God which does not have God's standards. No wonder there is Divorce in those marriages.



One of the most precious creations of God is mankind and that is why He will give everything for it. That is also why God hates it when mankind become wicked towards each other; because of that, He destroyed the world.



He didn't sanction Moses for passing a law on Divorce because the law was to protect mankind’s safety. If God can destroy the world because of wickedness, the same way He can destroy marriage because of cruelty.



Let it be noted that, the one who is abused is not the one who ends the marriage. The abuser ended the marriage. It’s not surprising to hear lots of men out there celebrating the deceased singer as their hero because she didn't leave the abusive marriage but lost her life and for that matter, she is in heaven.



The same people quoting the scripture to say that the only reason one can Divorce is adultery and not abuse, and that staying in an abusive marriage is an act of fulfilling scripture. I am not surprised, because one mechanism of an abuser is manipulation, to make the victim feel guilty, to keep them in the wrong relationship.



They forget murder is a sin in the Bible, or maybe in their minds when you murder your spouse it is not sin because the only thing which is bad in Marriage is adultery not abuse. They give the wrong interpretation to the scripture to make themselves feel good.



I am not saying you should marry a perfect person or leave your marriage for a perfect person out there. I am not saying there are saints and angels out there. You can get a human being who is not abusive, who is not violent. Abusers have no place in marriage, for marriage is for healthy people.



In conclusion, when God says “I hate divorce” it is not the process of divorce, it is the action that causes one to divorce; the cruel things people do to their spouses in the name of marriage. "The Lord, the God of Israel, says, “I hate divorce, and I hate the cruel things that men do. So, protect your spiritual unity. Don’t cheat on your wife.” - Malachi 2:16 (ERV).



