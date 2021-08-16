God didn’t bless Ghana with just 10 artistes – Obibini

Entertainment of Monday, 16 August 2021

Ghanaian rapper, Obibini has bemoaned how the country only projects a certain group of artistes while many other ‘unlucky’ talents remain underground.



According to Obibini, it is about time the country focused on uncovering these talents to benefit the entertainment industry rather than acting as though Ghana has been blessed with only a few musicians.



He said music patrons and stakeholders should endeavour to grant equal opportunities for these underground talents to thrive just as they have pushed well-established artistes over the years.



“Where I come from, there are much scarier people than myself. Great talents from these untapped communities, there are tons of underground artistes in Ghana that need to be discovered. God didn’t bless Ghana with just ten people. Let’s stop that habit of supporting our favourites and nurture these talents. Let’s widen the scope and reach out to these people because art is beautiful and lucrative,” he told Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment.



He added that Ghanaian musicians must set their priories right and focus on doing international exploits just as Nigerians are doing.



“Support Ghanaian music in general. It shouldn’t be about just one artiste. What is Ghana selling collectively? We know what Nigerians are doing and we can see for ourselves. They are filling the O2 Arena and are we doing same?" he asked.



