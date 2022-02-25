God delivered me from fire thrice – Celestine Donkor reveals

Entertainment of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaian gospel musician and songwriter Celestine Donkor has revealed how she got saved from a fire outbreak on three different occasions.



According to the award-winning singer, God has worked miraculously to save her from these distresses.



In an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3 New Day, Celestine Donkor stated, “I have a lot of testimonies, but the one that blows my mind is how God has saved my life three times from fire.”



Celestine shared the fire liberation experience. “There was one time that I was young, and I was learning on a mat on the floor. And I slept off while I had a burning candle close to me. The fire just lit my book, and it burnt the mat in the shape of how I was lying.



“The only area that was saved was the area I was sleeping. Every other side got burnt. I didn’t smell the smoke and didn’t feel the heat either. I was 13 years old at that time. It was miraculous,” she recounted.



She further recounted that she was again saved from a fire outbreak when she had her first baby. According to her, she woke up from a deep sleep and woke up to a house filled with smoke and fire as a result of a candle after light out with no casualties.



The ‘Agbebolo’ hitmaker stated that she was again saved from a subsequent fire outbreak and described the continuous rescue as divine intervention.



On her new EP titled ‘Testimony therapy’, Celestine Donkor revealed her life has been full of testimonies from birth. And those testimonies are weaved into her songs to be a blessing and reminder to others.



“My life has been a testimony, from day one. From the time of my birth till now. So, these songs are weaved in the testimony atmosphere where I believe that when God who knows you, he will preserve you and keep you.”



She added, “These are songs that recount the miraculous intervention of God and give hope to people to trust God.”



The 7 solid track EP includes ‘Testimony’, ‘Praise Him’ featuring Tanzania’s Joel Lwaga, and ‘They That Wait’ featuring Kenya’s Mercy Masika. ‘It is God’ had Tanzanian US-based Angel Bernard making magic. Steve Crown appeared on ‘No one’ with Testimony’ (remix) featuring MOG music and ‘You Are Worthy’.



The ace gospel musician will also be organizing the ninth edition of her all-African praise concert dubbed “Celestial Praiz” on March 6 this year at the Dominion Sanctuary Victory Bible Church in Accra at 4 pm.