God can lead a Christian to smoke wee to change a wee smoker – Brother Sammy

Tabloid News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy has indicated that God can lead a Christian to smoke to cause a change in the life of an unbeliever like a wee smoker.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Bro Sammy explained by citing an example of how a CID officer can disguise him or herself to achieve a result through dubious means.



The hilarious gospel musician stated there is a need for Christians to move from their comfort zones to win souls for Christ hence his decision to start organising shows at nightclubs and places where all sorts of social vices happen just to spread the word of God and his lovingkindness to these unbelievers.



Watch the interview below:



