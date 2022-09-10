‘God bless you’ is enough for me – Gospel musician on payment after performances

Music of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: svtvafrica.com

Germany-based Ghanaian gospel musician Beatrice Duncan Reynolds known in showbiz as Ofeibea has stated that she is more appreciative of God’s blessings on her than money.



In a chat on SVTV Africa, Ofeibea, however, mentioned that she would accept some amount for her transportation but not necessarily a performance fee because she is not in to make money.



“I am happy with ‘God bless you,’ but I’ll be thankful if they acknowledge that I boarded a train or drove a car, and they give some money for fuel.



"Also, if they explain that they’ve run at a loss and bless me instead, I won’t mind. I came to do God’s work, and the souls are more important. So I’ll understand,” she told DJ Nyaami.



Ofeibea added that her focus as a gospel musician is to push the word of God and not money. Ofeibea mentioned that she might have quit if that was the motive.



“I don’t want to regret later not using the talent God gave me. If my focus were on the money, I would have stopped singing.



