God and satan are fighting over Moesha Buduong after she repented – Ohemaa Mercy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: zionfelix.com

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy, has stated that there is a huge possibility that God and Satan are fighting over the soul of repented socialite, Moesha Buduong now Maurecia Babiinoti Boduong.



In the last few weeks, the repentance of Moesha Buduong has become a huge topic for discussion online with many angles to the story.



From reports about how she decided to supposedly sell all her properties and give the money to the church, to her attempt at suicide because she could not deal with all the things she was going through, many have shared different version as to what is actually the matter with the actress.



As more revelations continue to unfold in the media space, Ohemaa Mercy has introduced a new angle to the story as she sought to explain what Moesha is currently not herself.



Speaking on the ‘Uncut’ show hosted by Zion Felix, the award-winning gospel musician said that because she has suddenly become a born-again Christian, it is likely that the devil is still fighting to get her back into its fold, while the Lord is also fighting to keep her soul.



She added that at this point in time, Moesha Buduong needs someone who has been through what she is currently going through. Ohemaa Mercy has offered to be the one should Moesha agree.



Watch the video below:



