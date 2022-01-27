Glowing tributes pour in as late ‘Things We Do for Love’ actor is buried

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 January 2022

As the remains of ‘Things We Do for Love’ actress, Marleen Anmortsoo Hutchful, is laid to rest on Thursday, January 27, 2022, individuals who worked with her have shared with the general public the kind of person the deceased was.



In a brief video clip that captured some scenes from the popular TV series as well as a tribute from Sena Tsikata, the actress was described as a “great fit” for the role she played in ‘Things We Do for Love’.



“I also remember she was such a beautiful addition to the community that had been built on TV”, said Sena Tsikata who further said “outside of the cameras, she also had a great sense of humour. I still remember laughing on each of the days that we had to record and just remembering that she just had a wonderful disposition about her. She was very pleasant to work with.”



Sharing the same video on Instagram, Ivan Quashigah, who is well known for producing and directing the award-winning television series ‘Things We Do for Love’ described Marleen as an angel.



He wrote: “An Angel goes home today! RIPP MARLEEN”.



Known as ‘Lois’ in the series, Marleen was reported dead on Friday, January 21, 2022. Her funeral ceremony was held at the Lashibi Funeral Home, Accra.



