Gloria Sarfo publicly solicits for advice on how to heal from losing a mother

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gloria Sarfo immensely struck by mother’s death



Gloria’s Sarfo’s mother’s funeral scheduled for April 26, 2022



Gloria Sarfo mourns mother on social media



It appears that popular Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo, is having a hard time dealing with her mother’s death as she has taken to social media to seek solutions on how to heal faster from her intense pain.



The popular actress, who is yet to bury her mother, has asked for ways to handle the grief which appears to be gradually swallowing her up.



“Losing a mother....have you lost yours too? How did you heal please??? On God!!!!!!!!" she wrote.



Several individuals who have been somewhat moved by Gloria’s post have either consoled her or shared some ways to temporarily ease her sorrows.



One can recall that since Gloria Sarfo’s mother’s demise on February 11, 2022, the actress has been captured in thoroughly devastated states on social media, constantly sharing sad posts about her late mother.



It was to an extent that she projected her late mother as her Valentine on February 14, 2022, a day predominantly preserved for couples.



“My valentine. She's always known. I've lost an angel. Oh Jesus Give Me Strength,” she earlier wrote.



That’s not all, Gloria also wished her late mother a Happy International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022.



Meanwhile, the final funeral rites for Gloria Sarfo’s mother, Madam Ophelia Yeboah, has been scheduled for April 26-28th, 2022, at Osiem in the Eastern region.



This was announced at a one-week memorial service earlier held for the actress’s mother on February 28, 2022.



Read the post below:



