Glitz Africa Magazine is 10 years old!

Fashion of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: Glitz Africa

Glitz Africa is thrilled to announce the release of its 28th (and 10th anniversary) issue! And how better to celebrate this feat other than having our very own Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Claudia Lumor grace the cover!





It has been 10 years of publishing high-quality content while highlighting the lifestyle of the contemporary African. Glitz Africa magazine has come a long way, evolving to stay relevant and refining its content to suit our expanding range of readers.



The 28th issue celebrates the incredible journey Glitz Africa magazine has been on since it began and how it has become a conduit for several other platforms to impact various groups of people, especially women; be it entrepreneurs, corporate executives, students, fashion creatives, etc. in the form of the annual Ghana Women of the Year Honours, Glitz Africa Fashion Week, She Summit, She Boss, Glitz Style Awards, Beauty Forum, Homeownership series, etc.





This is why we have the visionary of the Glitz brand, Claudia Lumor with the background collage of past issue covers as the cover to celebrate how far we have come, appreciate all readers, contributors, and advertisers whose contributions have made the magazine per each release as well as challenge ourselves for the next decade to come.



There is a special feature on some of the creatives who have helped with Glitz Africa Magazine’s iconic covers, as well as some thoughts from past contributors on their expectations of the magazine when it started and how they envision the magazine going forward.



The issue also features messages from some of Glitz Africa magazine’s past cover personalities such as the Chief of Staff, Hon. Frema Opare, CEO of GEPA, Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, CEO of B&FT, Dr. Edith Dankwa among others.



The issue is packed with great content in our regular columns: finance, wellness, food, inspiration, fashion, style, etc.



Issue 28 will be out on all major outlets (Shoprite, Koala, Shell shops, leading pharmacies, etc.) next week.