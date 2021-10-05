Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2021 - What to expect

Fashion of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: Glitz Africa

Ghana’s biggest fashion event is back with its ninth edition – a week of all things fashion: seminars, presentations, exhibitions, photoshoots and runway shows. It is slated to take place from 21st to 24th October 2021. The theme for GAFW21 is Creativity and Sustainability.



As always, Glitz Africa has an exciting lineup of activities for fashion industry players – designers, creatives, entrepreneurs, influencers and enthusiasts alike for GAFW21. They include:



Beauty Forum – this is an exclusive side event to the Fashion Week; an engagement opportunity for beauty entrepreneurs and to interact with beauty enthusiasts about their products and services.



Free Street – this is a fun casual fashion show highlighting streetwear designs and collections in Accra.



Business of Fashion Seminar – It is a forum which brings together industry players to discuss relevant issues and trends in fashion with fashion students and young designers.



Presentations – Fashion enthusiasts get an up-close opportunity to examine the fashion/accessory collection on the models.



Runway shows – the shows crown the Fashion Week with stunning designs showcased by Ghanaian and African designers to a diverse crowd of influencers, media, celebrities, socialites and industry stakeholders.



If you are a designer looking for the platform to give you the needed exposure into your designs, look nowhere else. Book your slot today.



Pre-order your early bird tickets to enjoy this year’s GAFW and have a fashion experience of a lifetime.















