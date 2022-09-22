Gladys Akyere Rockson set to take pageantry international

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: GNA

Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson, Chief Executive Officer of Lamrock Agency, the organisers of Miss Health Ghana, says the health pageant will be replicated in other African countries.



She made this announcement after Lamrock Agency entered into a partnership with "Kr8tive" Media to stage Miss Health Africa in Liberia, Rwanda, Zambia, Botswana and Kenya, among other African countries.



The Miss Health Ghana platform has over the years empowered young health professionals to spearhead the agenda of safeguarding lives and promoting health living with various initiatives by crowned queens.



According to Madam Akyere Rockson, their efforts in sensitising the public about various health issues in Ghana caught the attention of other African countries who find the pageant concept unique.



"We want to change the narrative of pageantry by giving it a unique touch. That is why we decided to use health professionals and students to spearhead this agenda of healthy living.



"As we know, Africa faces numerous challenging health concerns, and we have partnered with 'Kr8tive' Media to lead similar agendas in other African countries," she said.



Madam Akyere Rockson further added that the queens from various countries would converge in Accra in the near future for an international pageant.



She noted that this year's Miss Health Ghana pageant would come on soon with Miss Health Africa to be held next year.



The Miss Health Ghana pageant won the Best Beauty Pageant at the 2020 Ghana Outstanding Women's Award.



It was also named among the 2021 Ghana Startup Club 100 in 2021.