Give visas to Ghanaian gays - Sonnie Badu to foreign countries

Entertainment of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Sonnie Badu, has urged foreign countries that want homosexuality to be legalized to make asylum visas available so those who are practicing it will travel to all respective countries to live permanently and as well get proper medication for HIV and other diseases associated with LGBTQI+.



That, he said was a better solution to the LGBTQI+ brouhaha in Ghana.



Eight members of Ghana’s Parliament jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The LGBTQI+ Bill, which they term as a ‘Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values’, was presented to Speaker, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



The proponents of the bill want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalized in the country.



The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam George, who led the MPs to make the presentation, said it “is a landmark legislation that has taken the last 14 weeks working with a fantastic team of professionals to put together. It is in my humble opinion a world-class piece of legislation which should be reference material for other Parliaments seeking to pass similar legislation.”



Although the Bill has received massive support from the public, especially the clergy, the eight have been lambasted by persons who are also not in favor of the bill with some coming directly at Sam George.



It has also been alleged that some of the MPs who submitted the Bill to parliament have been denied visas to some foreign countries.



In response to this, Sonnie Badu wrote on his Facebook page, “I think I have a solution for this LGBTQ brouhaha going on in Ghana. It’s culture versus enforcement, so this is the solution since some of the ministers of state are being denied visas for this reason.”



He continued that, “All the foreign countries that want to enforce that law should make asylum visas available so those who are practicing it will travel to all respective countries to live permanently, and also get better medication for diseases like HIV, and better Mens dross should they need it. (People go turn LGBT by force) because life can be hell in Africa where basic human right privileges are denied; but on a serious note, it will bring peace.”



Sonnie Badu again wrote, “Also from what I know a lot of young men got introduced to this by some rich men who promised to help them so most of the young men and women do it to survive. With this, I believe there will be peace because there are more pressing issues in Ghana than this battle.”