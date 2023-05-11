Give me two weeks and I will tear Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s heart to shreds – Kevin Taylor vows

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 May 2023

In a quest to hit hard at Nana Yaa Brefo, Kevin Taylor has dragged the former’s employer, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, into their feud.



Kevin Taylor who is poised at teaching Nana Yaa Brefo a bitter lesson for disrespecting him, has threatened to run down what he describes as the center of her boss’ investment (Adonko Bitters).



Citing Adonko Bitters as Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s ‘heartbeat’, Kevin Taylor has threatened to expose the company with some secret he holds.



In that regard, he has issued a two-week ultimatum and thrown a challenge at Nana Yaa Brefo to call his bluff so he can strike.



Taylor said he will destroy Kwaku Oteng in order to teach him a lesson that making people like Nana Yaa Brefo, a leader in his establishment was a costly mistake.



“This message is going straight to Dr. Kwaku Oteng. I will show Kwaku Oteng what social media can do. I want you people to come on social media and challenge me that I can’t bring Adonko down and let’s see. I am giving Kwaku Oteng two weeks and I will hit his eyeballs. Just two weeks. Adonko is what I want. I don’t want Angel and his other companies. Adonko is Kwaku Oteng’s heart and that is what I want. I want to tear his heart off. I will show Ghanaians what is in Adonko and why Adonko should not move on.



“Nana Yaa Brefo, come and pick this challenge, I want you to call me bluff and I will run Adonko Bitters down. I want to show you people the power of social media and what I control. Go to Kwaku Oteng and ask him what I know. I want to teach him some lessons in life; if you allow fools to lead your investment, you will lose everything. I want him to release a statement that he doesn’t care and let’s see. I really want to do this so I want Nana Yaa Brefo to go on air and call me bluff, I swear to God, Kwaku Oteng will eat from the floor,” he fumed.



Kevin Taylor and Nana Yaa Brefo’s fight started when the former slammed the latter for undermining Nana Ama McBrown’s viewership during the launch of the ‘Onua Showtime’.



The two have since been engaged in a fierce fight, characterized by insults and threats online.



