Give me my gun - Medikal appeals to court

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medikal arrested for showcasing gun online



Medikal appears in court



Medikal granted GH¢100,000 bail



Rapper Medikal has prayed to an Accra Circuit Court to direct the police to release his gun that was confiscated in 2021.



According to the singer who has pleaded not guilty to a charge of displaying arms and ammunition, he wants his gun back, Kasapafmonline.com reports.



Medikal in September last year posted a Ruger 9mm handgun on Snapchat. The image that captured him in his car went viral leading to his arrest.



The Ghana Police Service in October 2021 picked up the rapper for interrogation and later handed him over to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department for further investigations.



He was remanded to prison custody for five days and subsequently granted bail of GH¢100,000.



According to Kasapafmonline.com, Counsel for the rapper, Alice Nimako Debrah Ablormeti who appeared in court on January 25, 2022, disclosed that they have not been served with the processes and disclosures to properly mount their defence.



They have however asked the court for the release of their client's gun.





