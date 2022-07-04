Give artistes a break – Fans told

Entertainment of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: Kwame Motion

Fans are fond of pressurizing artists to put out new music with some even

getting annoyed when their favorite has not put out music in a while but

Ghanaian entertainment personality Kwabena Wiredu Arthur believes fans

should give artists a break.



In a conversation with Sammy Flexx on his program ‘Real Talk’, Kwabena

pleaded with fans to be patient and understand when artists are not

putting out new music.



He was of the opinion different factors could be attributed to it,

namely, family issues, stress, and more.



“Music comes with a spirit, maybe the artist isn’t in the mood to

release a song, or there is a plan the artist is going with”, he shared.



He however shared that it is a bother to fans when their favorite

artists are not releasing new music and that slows down the energy from

the fan base.



He also revealed some people take the lack of song release

personally because of limited communication between the artist and his

or her fans.



Kwabena Wiredu Arthur is a Ghanaian entertainment personality. He works

with the online music distribution company Ditto Music.