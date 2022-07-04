Give artistes a break – Fans told

Entertainment of Monday, 4 July 2022
Source: Kwame Motion
Fans are fond of pressurizing artists to put out new music with some even
getting annoyed when their favorite has not put out music in a while but
Ghanaian entertainment personality Kwabena Wiredu Arthur believes fans
should give artists a break.
In a conversation with Sammy Flexx on his program ‘Real Talk’, Kwabena
pleaded with fans to be patient and understand when artists are not
putting out new music.
He was of the opinion different factors could be attributed to it,
namely, family issues, stress, and more.
“Music comes with a spirit, maybe the artist isn’t in the mood to
release a song, or there is a plan the artist is going with”, he shared.
He however shared that it is a bother to fans when their favorite
artists are not releasing new music and that slows down the energy from
the fan base.
He also revealed some people take the lack of song release
personally because of limited communication between the artist and his
or her fans.
Kwabena Wiredu Arthur is a Ghanaian entertainment personality. He works
with the online music distribution company Ditto Music.