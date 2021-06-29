Girls with big clitoris are to be envied – Actress

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian actress and professional fashion designer, Amma Serwaa, has charged women who have big clitorides to be proud of it because they have something that makes them enviable.



During the special pool edition of Ghana’s favorite adult edutainment show, ‘In Bed with Adwen’, she stated that men should be very proud when they have wives or girlfriends with such a clitoris because these women give great sexual experiences and they reach orgasm more easily than women with smaller clits.



“Because of the size of their clit, you won’t even have to do much to get them to orgasm. When you’re thrusting in and out and your penis touches the tip of the clitoris slightly, you’ll see her legs shaking vigorously like she has been electrocuted but it’s all pleasure”, she explained.



Amma disclosed that women with small clitorides can also make theirs bigger by pulling on it gently as though they were massaging it. She admitted that it is a form of masturbation, however, that is the price to pay if any woman wants to get a bigger clit and enhance her sex life.



“Sometimes, we need to explore certain things so that we can enjoy our sex life. If your husband is unable to make you reach orgasm, you need to explore your body and find your spots so that you can teach your husband where to touch to get you to the point of orgasm.



"If you think you need a bigger clit to have an orgasm, you can masturbate to get it”, the actress further advised.