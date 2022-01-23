Gifty Anti turns 52

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gifty anti encourages herself to soar higher



Gifty Anti shares stunning pictures to mark birthday



Gifty Anti praises herself with birthday message



Media personality, women’s advocate, and host of ‘The Standpoint’, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has clocked 52.



The award-winning presenter shared a beautiful message to mark her birthday first thanking the Maker for waking up and helping her overcome the obstacles life has thrown at her.



“The morning of 23rd January 2022 came and I saw the sun rising!!! Hallelujah!!! Like the Phoenix, I have risen again and will keep rising!! Welcome, 52…My saviour Jesus Christ who walked on water and calmed the storms is still with me!!



“I know it’s going to be a great journey, but if any storm rises on this journey as He did in the past, my God will calm the storm and bring me out victoriously!!! Now let’s join the angels to sing songs of praise!!!! For me, God has done it again!!!



Meanwhile, in the long message to herself, Gifty Anti motivated herself to keep elevating and called herself a woman with super crazy faith.



“Happy birthday Gifty Naana Afia Dansoa Abiam Anti!!! You have come far by grace!!! Like the Eagle you are, rise and soar higher!!! Happy birthday woman with super crazy Faith in God.



“Welcome to your next level!!,” she celebrated.