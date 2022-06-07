Gifty Anti’s mother-in-law re-marries at age 74

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

The 74-year-old mother of Oheneyere Gifty Anti’s husband has tied the knot with her heartthrob in a solemn but beautiful wedding ceremony.



Nana Ansah Kwao, the Chief of Adumasa Traditional Area in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern region, walked his mother down the aisle after 18 years of being a widow.



The low-key wedding took place over the weekend and was attended by a handful of friends and family relations.



Gifty Anti shared a video from the ceremony on her Instagram page on Sunday showing her husband handing his mum over to be married to Dr. Odoi Agyarko.



The veteran media personality captioned the video, writing: “When the Chief of Adumasa walked his mother, 74 years, down the aisle (after 18 years of being a widow) and handed her over to be married to Dr. Odoi Agyarko.”



She added: “I am surrounded by miracles and testimonies.”



