Gifty Anti’s daughter warms hearts as she joins mother to present ‘The StandPoint’

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a heart-warming display of family togetherness and empowerment, renowned Ghanaian broadcaster, Gifty Anti had her 5-year-old daughter, Nyame Animuonyam, join her as a co-presenter on her popular talk show, ‘The StandPoint’.



The adorable interaction between mother and daughter in a video shared on Instagram melted the hearts of netizens and showcased the bond between the two.



Gifty Anti introduced viewers to 'The StandPoint' and her daughter, Nyame Animuonyam, in the video that appeared to be pieced together.



The little girl expressed her excitement about her mother's work, stating, "Mummy is having work at the office."



Gifty Anti confirmed her daughter's observation, adding that they will be travelling to the Central Region in September for a program focused on empowering strong women.



Taking the opportunity to engage her daughter in a conversation about strong women, Gifty asked Nyame Animuonyam if she knew what it meant to be a strong woman.



In her innocent and genuine response, Nyame Animonyam confidently answered, "You," referring to her mother.



Gifty was visibly touched by her daughter's recognition and encouragement.



Further affirming her daughter's response, Gifty asked if she considered herself a strong woman.



Nyame Animuonyam responded with the utmost confidence, "Yes."



Gifty then posed a similar question to her daughter, asking if she was also a strong woman. Nyame Animonyam, displaying her youthful charm, corrected her mother by proudly declaring, "I am a brave girl."



The exchange between mother and daughter was filled with love and support as Gifty acknowledged her daughter's bravery and self-assuredness.



"Exactly," Gifty said, reinforcing her daughter's response, "So mummy is a strong woman, and you are?" she asked and Nyame Animuonyam beamed with pride as she confidently repeated, "A brave girl."



The heartwarming conversation left viewers touched.





