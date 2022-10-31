Gifty Anti replies PRO for Education Ministry for asserting she is ‘destroying the youth’

Entertainment of Monday, 31 October 2022

Gifty Anti has addressed a statement the Public Relations Officer for the Education Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, put out last week.



The PRO accused the ace broadcaster of destroying young women who listened to her feminism sermons in the past.



According to the mother of one on DayBreak in Hitz, she stated that she tries her best to ignore utterances people make about her on social media.



“I don't respond to people who say things about me on social media. You know a lot of people say these things. What is making this one trend is that this person is supposed to be from the ministry, and to be pushing the rights of women, to push women to be interested in education and to be empowered,” she said.



Taking Mr Kwarteng’s statement with a pinch of salt, Gifty Anti noted that he won't be the first person to attack her personality.



She expressed her disappointment in the Ministry for seeing her as a problem when they are supposed to be pushing women to climb higher pedestals.



“Otherwise, it's no news, people say this ahhhh…I have heard it over and over again. But the shock there is that, from an institution that is supposed to be making sure that women stay in school and to think that if the person is educated then that means that the person doesn't believe in marriage or has become disrespectful,” she added.



On October 27, 2022, Mr Kwasi Kwateng in a Facebook post, said the former news anchor inspired her followers to ignore marriage and focus on their careers; only to later do the opposite.



In his view, this constitutes a ‘betrayal’ which she must correct by teaching women to balance their career aspirations with other vital aspects of their lives.



“This is what you did and destroyed the identity of many young women who followed you religiously but blindly.



“Sadly, you have reduced life to a competition between men and women. In your attempt to help young women find their identity, you erroneously created an impression as if the only thing they need in this world is their career and that life is all about how they can be better than men”, he said.







Watch this episode of E-Forum below.













