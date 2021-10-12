Gifty Anti narrates how her staff was drugged, robbed in a Kasoa bound bus

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

• Gifty Anti said her staff was drugged and robbed in a public transport



• He was in a Kasoa bound public transport bus



• He is currently in the hospital receiving treatment



Ace broadcast journalist, Gifty Anti, has expressed shock in the safety of Ghanaians in the recent insecurity in the country.



Her worry comes after her staff was allegedly drugged and robbed while in a public transport bus heading to Kasoa.



She narrated that her staff was in a Kasoa bound bus when some boys joined the trotro around West Hills Mall and got down a few minutes later.



The driver realized her staff was still asleep when they got to the last stop, in an attempt to wake him up the driver realized he was “dazed.”



He collapsed when he got home and was rushed to the hospital.



“He is still on his hospital bed while doctors run tests to find out what was used to drug him.”



She added the robbers went away with his phones and wallets



