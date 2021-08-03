Gifty Adorye responds to rumours of husband jumping from hotel to hotel

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: SammyKay Media, Contributor

Ghanaian Gospel musician Gifty Adorye, popularly known as Empress Gifty, has come to the defence of her husband after many portals accused him of cheating on her with several ladies, moving from one hotel to another.



But in an Instagram live video sighted by sammykaykaymedia.com, Empress Gifty, reacting to the rumours, said she did not marry a perfect man, the richest man nor the most handsome man in the world, but what she knows is, she got married to a God-fearing man who has given her peace of mind, something she prayed for.



According to the “Odi Yompo” hitmaker, Hopeson Adorye is the dream man of every woman out there, and she finds it fulfilling to be his legally wedded wife; hence no one can claim him.



In her video, she appreciated her husband for the support and freedom he offers to her in her ministry.