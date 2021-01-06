LifeStyle of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Gifting someone doesn’t mean you should have sex with them – Sex coach advises

Sex Coach Dzifa Sweetness

Sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has advised that men who have made it a habit to have sex with a woman as payment whenever they get her a gift, should put a stop to it.



She observed that during this season of giving, there are a lot of men who have psyched their minds to do this, but advised that for once, they should surprise their women by giving the gift for free without asking for sex in return.



Dzifa Sweetness sounded this advice during an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’.



“There are some people who have in mind that if they get a gift for a girl, they must have sex with her as payment. It would really help if men would take this advice. Surprise someone. Take her shopping and while she has it in mind that you’ll take her home afterwards to have sex with her, disappoint her.



This is a free advice. When you take her out, since it’s the usual that you take her to your place, she’ll ask you where next from here and just tell her you’re dropping her home. Surprise her. Don’t make everyone see that if you buy chewing gum for a girl, you have to have sex with her”, the sex coach advised.

