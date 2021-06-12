Gidochi releases official video for 'You P3'

Music of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: Don Kweitsu, Contributor

After a successful release of his 'Mixed Feelings' Acoustic video in April and recent activities of teasing new images on his social media platforms, Gidochi finally presents us with another extraordinary video to complement his classy and well-produced record titled "You P3".



The beautiful song which was lifted from his Mixed Feelings EP conveys the message of assurance for a lover.



It has been a favorite of many since its release in November 2020.



The enchanting visuals directed by Ghana's Koby Wutta captures the talented singer riding on a vintage motorcycle while having a fun time with his girl.



The rest of the video also displays captivating scenes with Gidochi showing vulnerable emotions.



More importantly, the clip synchs with the concept of the song.



It is impressive to say the 'Supernova Records' signee's music videos over the past years have been works of art.



His music video XXL, was recently nominated in the 'best edited' and 'best photography" categories at this year's 4syte Music video awards.



The "High With Me" composer has not only proven to be an amazing singer, he has also proven to be a professional musician by serving memorable visuals that connect audiences to his music.





