Gibrilville releases cinematic visuals for singles ‘Can of Soda’ and ‘Angels’

Music of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: Francis Amissah

Filmed in the iconic Cape Sierra Lighthouse, Afrobeat and Hip-Hop artist, Gibrilville, releases mesmeric visuals for his latest singles ‘Can of Soda’ and ‘Angels.’



The lighthouse, which was built by the British in 1812, originally guided vessels to the shore, but is now a historical attraction in Sierra Leone. It also created the ideal backdrop for Gibrilville’s expressive performance.



Opening with ‘Can of Soda,’ Gibrilville stands at the height of the lighthouse, singing into a microphone, dressed in orange overalls. Whilst being visually impressive, the overalls also signify Gibrilville’s time spent in prison, bringing the lyrics to fruition.



As the song comes to an end, it blends gracefully into the next track ‘Angels’, which finds Gibrilville singing on the rocks of the shoreline, the ocean behind him. The crashing waves as the sun sets adds a heartfelt poignancy to the emotion of the song.



Throughout the visuals, lyrics appear on the screen, allowing viewers to experience the songs to their full potential through music and videography but also through cinematic storytelling.



Gibrilville’s upcoming album "Good Things Manifest & Bad Things Defect" is scheduled for release in late 2022 and will be released on Gibrilville’s own music production company, Foreign Exchange Records, a label he has created to push Hip-Hop and Afrobeat globally.



