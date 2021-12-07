Ghetto Boy recounts how he got featured on Angélique Kidjo’s song

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Describing the feature as his greatest achievement, Ghanaian afro-beats sensation Ghetto Boy has explained how the whole process came about and his delight in being part of the legendary Angélique Kidjo’s project.



Ghetto Boy in an interview with Y 107.9 FM’s Kojo Manuel during the ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ show mentioned that the cause of the feature was a magical connection between himself and Angélique Kidjo.



“It was a magical connection, I was in a studio with producers of her record and then they just sent a project I finished with them and she heard the project she said she liked the project. Firstly, she was looking out for the beats and she heard the vocals and told the guys she wanted me on her project.”



Ghetto Boy added that he did not have a personal interaction with the 4-time Grammy winner, but had a series of online conversations which helped in the production of the song.



“So, we made that happen and we spoke on Facetime and she broke down the lyrics for me and explained to me the concept of the song and how she wanted the song to be like and I did my part and she loved it,” he added.



The song, ‘Fired Up’, is a motivational song that encourages people and Africans especially to keep on pushing hard for greatness and success. The song is also a part of Angélique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature’ album which got nominated in the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category in the upcoming 2022 Grammys.