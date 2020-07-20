Entertainment of Monday, 20 July 2020

Ghanains have lost their sense of humour to politics - KSM

Veteran Ghanaian satirist and comedian KSM

KSM has expressed his disappointment over how Ghanaian comedians can not even crack jokes about Nana Addo and other politicians anymore.



Speaking during an interview on YFM, he said: “We are so partisan and polarized that if you are a comedian, you want to do some amazing funny joke on Akufo-Addo, they will brand you as NDC sympathizer, look at what OB went through because he cracked a joke about Mahama".



Whilst making his submission with Rev Erskine, the host of the show, the veteran Ghanaian satirist and comedian concluded that Ghanaians have lost their sense of humour to politics.



According to KSM Show host things weren’t like this back in the days as he referenced how then-President Rawlings and his wife were once his ‘Politically Incorrect” comedy show yet, he cracked a joke about him without fear.



“JJ was in the house and I gave it to JJ and they were all cheering including himself,” he said and continued that “we have become too partisan … we have lost our sense of humour, I can’t crack a joke about the President," he said.



