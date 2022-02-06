Ghanaians 'wowed' by Osei Kwame Despite's US$3 million Bugatti

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Ghanaian youth on social media cannot keep claim as they have reacted to the new whip acquired by business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite.



The CEO of the Despite Media Group on Sunday topped Twitter trends following news of his US$3 million-estimated Bugatti Chiron Super Sports car purchased as a 60th birthday gift to himself.



According to tweeps, the successful businessman has proved that he is indeed one of the wealthiest men in Ghana.



Aziz on Twitter couldn't believe the fortune Despite splashed on the new whip. He wrote: "Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s new baby! the price of this car is $3M ibi 182 billion old Ghana Cadis."



GhanaWeb on Monday reported on how the 60th birthday of Despite was celebrated in style at his hometown of Wiamoase, with massive donations and the dedication of two fully furnished storey buildings to his sisters.



Dr Osei Kwame Despite donated GH¢100,000 and other gift items, including 500 pieces of African prints, 50 television sets, 500 bags of rice, 300 bottles of cooking oil, 25 standing fans, 25 burners, 50 kitchen blenders, 25 table-top fridges to widows in his home.



The highlight of the celebration has been the release of the all-blue 2020 Bugatti Chiron that Dr Despite has been spotted cruising in town with.



Despite @ 60's Bugatti Chiron.

All you need to know.



$3,300,000 starting price.

8 Litre W16 engine (two V8s put together)

Requires a fluid change every 14 months or 10,000 miles, at $24,952.

Also change of wheels for optimal high-speed safety, which cost $49,904 (without tires) pic.twitter.com/GeY2AYTujM — Kobby Spiky Nkrumah (@therealSpiky) February 6, 2022

If Despite could sell Cassettes and buy Bugatti, you can also sell charcoal and buy Lamborghini. Never give up — NUNGUA BURNA ( CHELSEA RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) February 6, 2022