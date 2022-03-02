Ghanaians talk too much – OV

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Former Bhim Nation signee OV real name Barbara Naa Okailey Nyarko has stated Ghanaians talk too much.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the former MTN hitmaker season 7 winner, said when Ghanaians become stereotyped about something, nothing can be done to change the narrative.



OV has been tagged with doing drugs and according to her no matter how she defends herself from such falsehood do not hold because some Ghanaians do not care and would come at you on social media even when you make a post.



She added that since she cannot control peoples opinion and perception about her, she has decided to keep mute to allow them say whatever they want.



Watch video below:



