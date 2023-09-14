Ghanaians suffering for electing wicked and ungodly leaders – Kumchacha

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei alias Prophet Kumchacha has revealed why we ought to elect righteous leaders.



“The Bible says that when the righteous man becomes a leader it brings happiness to the people in that particular place he’s leading.



“When you also get sinners and wicked people to be leaders of a country or get positions, the Bible says that country suffers and it hurts God,” he remarked.



Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast with Amansan Krakye, Prophet Kumchacha said it’s not a sin for a pastor to do partisan politics.



He explained “It’s not a sin for a Prophet of God to become the president or be involved in partisan politics and that is what even brings blessings to the nation.



“If we say that it’s not good for the prophet of God to be doing politics then we’ll allow wicked people, occultists, ungodly and sinners to rather lead us.



"And when those people become our leaders then they come out with laws that will affect God's people which we shouldn't allow it to happen that way," he ended.