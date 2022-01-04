Ghanaians sometimes 'over love' foreign artistes - Jupitar

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Dancehall musician, Michael Okine, professionally known as Jupitar has bemoaned the level of support Ghanaians offer foreign artistes at the expense of local artistes.



According to Jupitar, the phenomenon has made it difficult for his colleagues to push their songs as they have to compete with the tall list of foreign songs widely played on the Ghanaian airwaves.



In a tweet sighted by the GhanaWeb, Jupitar in reaction to Shatta Wale's claim that Nigerian's haven't reciprocated the love and support from Ghanaians wrote that "we just love ppl and we over love them sometimes."



The tweet dated January 1 read: "Err aside from our personal differences as Ghanaian artist I still love my brothers and sisters no matter what and I will defend anyone, stone, sark, Shatta etc anytime … errh we no be fools for Ghana here ooo.. we just love ppl and we over love them sometimes."



It would be recalled that award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale on December 25 rained insults on Nigerian artiste for failing to show his colleagues love despite the promotion of their songs in his country.



He added that the success chalked by their artistes internationally can be traced to the support from Ghana and other African countries and therefore Nigerians should show their appreciation.



Shatta wrote: "I don’t need Nigerian music industry to hit, I need to let those so called Naija fans and industry players to know ..Gh industry and Gh fans supported them when they needed fame so bad, so they should appreciate and say thank you not only to Ghana but Africa as a whole."



