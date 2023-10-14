‘Ghanaians should rise above political colours’ - Rocky Dawuni advises as he slams gov’t over hardship

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Ghanaian international Reggae and Highlife musician, Rocky Dawuni, has urged Ghanaians to rise above political colours because it cannot solve the problems bedeviling the citizens of the country.



He noted that in order for the country to overcome the economic challenges, it will take the collective effort of all citizens to come together and join forces with the government.



The international Reggae musician emphasised that he does not support any political party in Ghana but he is concerned about the plethora of problems inflicting hardship on the people.



Speaking in an interview with Blakk Rasta on 3FM which GhanaWeb monitored, Rocky Dawuni described the state of the nation as abysmal with the leaders struggling to give a direction to salvage the people from their plights.



“I'm for Ghana and not for any political party or ideology.

I think that right now the country is at a crossroads. The country feels almost rather less, like a ship that is really sailing in the biggest storm.



“But we don't have competent captains at the helm to give us a direction as to where we're going. So what we need is for our leader to come and speak to the people about the concerns that they have. Many people are going through problems,” he said.



Rocky Dawuni further highlighted some of the challenges facing Ghanaians and called on the government to put measures in place to overcome the challenges.



“People can't feed their families. People can’t make ends meet because most people lost their jobs during the lockdown and all of that. And the informal sector, which is 70% of our economy, was all eroded without us having a master plan as to how to regain ourselves and restart our economy.



"So we need leadership and answers for that. And it's not going to come by saying that, NDC or NPP is going to solve that. Ghanaians need to rise above political colors because they are not going to solve their problems,” said Rocky Dawuni.



