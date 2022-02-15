Ghanaians should have hailed NAM 1 instead of crucifying him – Kumi Guitar

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Zylofon Music signee Kumi Guitar born Nana Yaw Kumi says his boss Nana Appiah Mensah alias NAM 1 was not treated well by most Ghanaians at the time he wanted to uplift the image of the music industry in the country.



“If there is someone who is investing in our industry, we should have hailed him, Nana Appiah Mensah but you will see the same Ghanaian saying ill about him”. Kumi Guitar said this in a studio discussion on Kantannka TV monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



“People will actually sit on radio and be questioning where he got his money from when he heavily invested in the music industry; the same people of the industry criticized him baldly”, he lamented.



According to him, because Ghanaians did not receive NAM1 in good faith which eventually brought his downfall; other investors are no more attracted to come in to save the industry.



He further argued that due to the bad treatment Ghanaians gave Nana Appiah Mensah, other investors are scared and would not like to put their money in the industry.



Kumi Guitar in his discussion also accused some journalists saying all what they could do was to criticize the source of money of the CEO of the defunct gold dealership firm MenzGold of promoting what he wanted to do for the industry.



EOCO gets permission to sell 11 Menzgold properties including NAM 1’s 2 Trassacco houses



Meanwhile, the Financial and Economic Crimes Division of the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe has granted express permission to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to sell properties of suspected fraudster Nana Appiah Mensah.



The order followed a motion filed by EOCO praying the court to allow it to auction the properties of the defunct company.



The companies that will be sold along with its assets include Brew Energy, G-Tech Automobile Service, Zylofon Art Complex, Brew Marketing Consult, Star Madrid Football Club, Zylofon Music and Media Company Limited.



Also, two properties located at Trassaco Valley, an uncompleted residential property and 510 acres of land said to belong to NAM 1 were also frozen by the court.