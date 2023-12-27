Ghanaians seem to hate their celebrities – Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Reggie Rockstone, known popularly as the 'Hiplife Grand Papa', has stated that some happenings on social media somewhat projects Ghanaians hate their celebrities.



According to the veteran Ghanaian musician, social media comments usually amplify the hatred and hypocrisy among netizens towards these personalities, a situation he finds worrisome.



“Nowadays the level of hatred and hypocrisy is mind bursting and it’s almost as if the Ghanaian hates their celebrities,” he told Amansan Krakye on Property FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He argued, “In our time there was nothing like social media so you couldn’t see the kind of expression like these days what people write and their comments. What social media does is it brings to the forefront our hypocrisy and who we are."



He said these critics usually hide behind their phones and spew all sorts of disparaging comments against such personalities, “Because you don’t see the faces behind the mobile phones and the expression on social media depicts the hatred in their hearts.”