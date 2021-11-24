You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 24Article 1408510

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians react to Rocky Dawuni's Grammy nomination

A number of Ghanaians are hailing Ghanaian reggae musician Rocky Dawuni for bagging a second Grammy nomination.

On Monday, November 23, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for each of the 86 categories.

Rocky secured a spot in the Best Global Music Album with his Voice of BunBon, Vol. 1 album at the 64th GRAMMY Awards which is expected to come off on January 31.

He is contending with the likes of Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti, Daniel Ho & Friends, and Wizkid in the Best Global Music Album category.

News of Rocky's achievement has witnessed tons of fans both home and abroad sending him congratulatory messages.

The 'Beautiful People' hitmaker gained his first Grammy nomination back in 2016.

Abeiku on Twitter wrote: "Ghana finally has another Grammy nomination, six years on from our very first one. The first one was Rocky Dawuni for Best Reggae Album at the 2016 Grammys. For the 2022 Grammys, it’s Rocky Dawuni again gunning for Global Music Album. An icon."

Another, Kobby Katalyst added: "Rocky Dawuni on Grammys again he’s always putting Ghana on the Map Retweet let’s appreciate him."

Below are some reactions from social media:
















