Ghanaians react to Rocky Dawuni's Grammy nomination

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rocky Dawuni nominated for 2022 Grammy Awards



Rocky nominated in Best Global Music Album category at Grammys



Ghanaians congratulate Rocky Dawuni



A number of Ghanaians are hailing Ghanaian reggae musician Rocky Dawuni for bagging a second Grammy nomination.



On Monday, November 23, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for each of the 86 categories.



Rocky secured a spot in the Best Global Music Album with his Voice of BunBon, Vol. 1 album at the 64th GRAMMY Awards which is expected to come off on January 31.



He is contending with the likes of Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti, Daniel Ho & Friends, and Wizkid in the Best Global Music Album category.



News of Rocky's achievement has witnessed tons of fans both home and abroad sending him congratulatory messages.



The 'Beautiful People' hitmaker gained his first Grammy nomination back in 2016.



Abeiku on Twitter wrote: "Ghana finally has another Grammy nomination, six years on from our very first one. The first one was Rocky Dawuni for Best Reggae Album at the 2016 Grammys. For the 2022 Grammys, it’s Rocky Dawuni again gunning for Global Music Album. An icon."



Another, Kobby Katalyst added: "Rocky Dawuni on Grammys again he’s always putting Ghana on the Map Retweet let’s appreciate him."



Below are some reactions from social media:





Rocky Dawuni ????????@RockyDawuni ????????and The

#Grammys #GRAMMYs



2 Grammy Nominations

-Best Reggae Album at the 2016

-Global Music Album 2022 via @gyaigyimii



Say something nice to this man❤️❤️???????????????? pic.twitter.com/fL4FlCfvD4 — The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) November 23, 2021

Rocky Dawuni grabs another Grammy nomination. Congratulations to the son of Dagbon. pic.twitter.com/mWNPcnW42E — ???????? Mayor Of Tamale (@MataayaMc) November 23, 2021

Congratulations to Rocky Dawuni on your #GRAMMYs nomination.



Good music isn’t Chan Chan! pic.twitter.com/kGon2xkUN1 — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) November 23, 2021

Another beautiful day to watch your fav Gh artistes and their fanbases try to lie to Ghanaians that they’re also Grammy nominees when their name isn’t Rocky Dawuni — ab. (@AbeikuLytle) November 24, 2021

Congratulations Legend Rocky Dawuni,Ghana is proud of you ????????????#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/iAOnSJ4Ezr — RF (@rasfada) November 23, 2021

