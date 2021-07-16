Ghanaians react to Nana Agradaa’s 'liposuction is a sin’ comment

Entertainment of Friday, 16 July 2021

•Social media users have lambasted Nana Agradaa for stating that liposuction is a sin



• They have described her claims as false



• According to these individuals, other body enhancement activities such as make-up should also be classified as sin





Scores of social media users have reacted to claims by Evangelist Patricia Oduro (Nana Agradaa) that cosmetic surgery is a sin.



One can recall that the ‘repented fetish priest’ during an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on July 15, 2021, established that the act of undergoing plastic surgery to enhance one’s looks, especially the ‘butt’ is sinful.



She emphasized that the practice can somewhat be termed as ingratitude to God.



“Patronizing a plastic surgery procedure that removes extra fat from the body to enhance your body contouring is like telling God he didn’t create you well which is ungratefulness. Liposuction is a sin”. Those were her exact words on the StarChat show.



But her comments have caused a stir on social media where some individuals do not side with her assertion.



According to these individuals, if cosmetic surgery is a sin, then bleaching, wearing of make-up, hair extensions, and so on should also be regarded as a sin.



They are of the view that condemning individuals who indulge in these acts can be classified as ‘judging people for sinning differently.



Meanwhile, in Ghanaian showbiz circles, several celebrities have been accused of undergoing liposuction. Although others including actress Moesha Boudong have publicly admitted to indulging in such an act, the rest have remained tight-lipped about

ordeal.



The likes of gospel singer Gifty Adorye, Kumawood actor, Maame Serwaa, Hajia4real, Belinda Dzata, Salma Mumin, Afia Schwarzenegger and others have neither confirmed nor denied claims of fixing their bodies.









